By Dr. Aatish Parashar, Dean and Head, Central University of South Bihar

The pandemic has redefined the employment landscape like no other event in recent history. It has shaken up norms and, with it, our understanding of skill acquisition for employment and career development.

The post-pandemic world requires the acquisition of 21st-century skills like digital fluency, critical thinking, problem- solving and self-learning. It has necessitated thinking on one's feet, being nimble and adaptive to changing requirements at the workplace. Students must learn and master these skills not just for continued employment but also for success in building a multi-faceted career. In fact, aspirants must be prepared for stints that ask them to fulfil a range of different roles across the organization and even across industries.

Along with skills, what is also in high demand is an application-oriented approach. We must make learning application oriented. Naturally, this changed approach to learning requires a fundamental shift in pedagogy. Make no mistake, knowledge of 21stcentury skills in important. But it is equally vital for aspirants to have application literacy. This granting them the ability to apply their learning to meet real-world challenges. This is where 21stcentury pedagogy can prove transformational for Indian youth.

In repeated independent surveys, employers thought it much more important that new hires come from a pool that is comfortable facing a problem with "no right answer" than facing problems with one right answer. The ability to apply literacy is a crucial skill that applies to all subjects. Twenty first century pedagogy seeks to address challenges of delivering content and skills in a rich way that genuinely improves outcomes for students.

The process of 21st-century pedagogy encourages reflection among students through self and peer review. It teaches higher order thinking, develops effective communication skills, and team skills through an interdisciplinary approach and develops problem-solving acumen using real world problems in the context of learning.

Twenty-first century pedagogy actively uses technology throughout the learning process and fosters collaboration. Some state governments are taking steps that genuinely widen access to quality learning by removing barriers. The Madhya Pradesh administration has overseen the successful implementation of a plethora of schemes aimed at skilling the state's youth. The state administration has been sensitive to the development of its tribal population. It has implemented welfare schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Awas Sahayata Yojana, the Kanya Saksharta Protsaahan Yojana, and the Vimukt Jati Hostel Yojana to provide tribal students housing, food, and scholarships and ensure they learn, upskill, and become ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant).

In Madhya Pradesh, scholarships have been offered to over 280,000 students, with monthly financial support of INR 1,300 to boys and INR 1,340 to girls. This figure is more than 200 percent compared to that in 2003. Benefiting from the Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana, over the past four years, over 5,000 tribal students got admission in prestigious colleges in the country to pursue higher studies in fields like engineering, medicine, and management. Under the Awas Sahayata Yojana, the state administration has disbursed INR 93 crore to more than 132,000 students over the past 18 months, to help them continue higher education in other cities and countries.

Several of the country's civil society organizations have also taken it upon themselves to help and make a profound difference to skilling the youth. I have closely observed the work of Smile Foundation which imparts training in 21stcentury skills through its Smile Twin e-learning Program. So far, 47,000 youth have been trained through the e-learning program and 28,000 have been placed in 200 brands through 95 operational projects across India. The Foundation also runs Project Manzil, an employability training program which has trained over 14,000 underprivileged girls and enabled on-the-job training for another 5,000 girls to secure their future.

A Teachers First approach to skilling

The ultimate criterion for success in delivering 21st-century skills to students is teacher training. Teachers should possess 21st-century skills before delivering them to students. Therefore, teachers must be trained to learn and to do. There must be a structured plan by which teachers can succeed.

Extensive training would need to be scheduled for teachers of various standards and disciplines so they can incorporate 21st-century skills into their existing teaching modules. We must have experienced trainers who can train the teachers. School administrators will also have to be involved in this massive upgrade to 21stcentury skills training, as they are the ones evaluating teacher performance. Importantly, teachers must not be viewed as experts, but rather as learning facilitators and co-learners.

We stand amid the fourth industrial revolution. This giant leap of an iteration aims to build on the digital revolution and fuse technologies to blur the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres and fundamentally alter the way we live, work, and interact with one another.

India will lead the world in the fourth industrial revolution by providing highly skilled manpower, which is both application-oriented and adaptable. Together, we can build this skilled workforce that is able to respond better to real-world challenges of the decades that follow. For this, we must work together to continually fine-tune and adapt learning and skilling processes to the ever-changing requirements of the global job market.

Also Read: TSIC Calls Out Innovators Across The State for Intinta Innovator Exhibitions