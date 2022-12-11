Education Fair in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India’s popular Educational consultants RK Overseas and Smart Choice Educational Service has today organised Grand Education fair for the academic year 2023-24. Aryana Glory, Patas Saddam Hussain, Kevvu Kartheek, and Ajay were present at the event. Rakesh Chandra - Founder and Director RK Overseas & Krishna Murthy - Director Smarts Choice Educational Services and RK Overseas had graced the occasion.

RK Overseas, the first choice for individuals planning to migrate to other country conducts an expert team check on the eligibility and assist to go through the migration application process smoothly. Universities across the globe have come to the fair to provide better opportunities for students who are willing to study abroad. The fair which will have prominent education institutions & universities from India and other countries like UK, USA, Canada and Australia are participating at the fair. This fair will help students who are looking for higher studies in PAN India and Overseas Admissions for 2023-24.

Speaking on this occasion Rakesh Chandra, Founder and Director RK Overseas said “It’s our pleasure to host such a large scale fair which is useful for students across the state and as well as from other regions. We are always a step ahead to help students to achieve their abroad studies dreams. We also have great universities from India here, which will provide world class education to the students. We as an organization have been contributing immensely to such fairs and will continue doing such fairs in the future as well. We would like to thank the dignitaries Smt. Sabitha Indra Reddy garu, our education minister and Maganti Gopinath for taking their valuable time and coming here to inaugurate the fair.”

Krishna Murthy, Director Smarts Choice Educational Services and RK Overseas said “We as a consultancy always look forward to help students and people who want to migrate. Grand Education fair is a good opportunity for anyone who wants to study in countries like UK, Australia, USA and Canada. This platform is not just for educational institutions from abroad but also for educational opportunities from universities across India too. I request the students to make use of this fair to explore the universities and opportunities offered by them.”

Celebrities like Aryana Glory, Patas Saddam Hussain, Kevvu Kartheek, and Ajay were also present at the event. All of them spoke about the better opportunities provided by RK Overseas and Smarts Choice Educational Services to the students and requested them to make use of the services.