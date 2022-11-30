Ecole Ducasse, Ecole d’Hotellerie et de Tourisme du Luxembourg Innovate Through Excellence-driven Public-private Training

Luxembourg: Building on an over four-year partnership, École Ducasse and École d’Hôtellerie et de Tourisme du Luxembourg (EHTL) are reinforcing their collaboration by creating an ad hoc training course based on their respective and complementary expertise and designed for students in the hotel, restaurant and tourism industries. This initiative will doubtless spark or confirm vocational callings for a career in gastronomy.

As of May 2023, École Ducasse will deliver a certified skills course focused on gastronomy, as part of EHTL's Luxembourg national education curriculum. EHTL students will thus join this 10-week École Ducasse "Les Essentiels des Arts Culinaires" program based on a selection process that involves submitting a dedicated application file. This intensive training course featuring a strong practical dimension will enable participants to discover the fundamentals of French cuisine, as well as to master the basics of Alain Ducasse's culinary approach and philosophy.

Students will implement contemporary and traditional techniques, discover the secrets of the great French classics, along with learning to select, prepare and cook the finest produce.

The course will comprise the following learning modules:

• Fundamental techniques of the culinary arts

• Bistronomy and traditional cuisine

• Mediterranean cuisines

• Fundamental pastry-making techniques

• Restaurant finance management

• Hygiene & operating permits

• Internship in a restaurant

At the end of this program, the students will receive professional Chef(fe) de partie en restauration gastronomique (gourmet restaurant station chef/line cook) certification officially recognized in France.

The two institutions chose to announce this reinforcement of their partnership at the 14th edition of Luxembourg’s Expogast – International Trade Show for Gastronomy, created in 1972 and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

"We share complementary expertise with EHTL as well as strong values such as excellence, eco-responsibility and open-mindedness. With these principles in mind, we decided to jointly build a unique program enabling EHTL students to enhance their skills in culinary arts and pastry-making based on Alain Ducasse's philosophy of healthy and responsible cuisine, thus allowing them to explore all the wonderful professions in the field of gastronomy”, said Elise Masurel, Managing Director of École Ducasse.

"The partnership with École Ducasse will give EHTL students a considerable advantage in approaching the hospitality and gastronomy professions, as well as an opportunity to discover the professional openings facilitated by culinary arts diplomas”, said Michel Lanners, Director of the École d’Hôtellerie et de Tourisme (EHTL) du Luxembourg (EHTL).

"This additional training is an exceptional opportunity that will give me a chance to explore at close range the world of gastronomy that has always fascinated me and in which I wish to broaden my skills", said Ribana Siquet, an EHTL student scheduled to start the École Ducasse training course in May 2023.