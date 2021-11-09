DU Admission 2021: Fifth Cutoff Released Today

DU Admission 2021: The last step of the admission process for graduating programmes at Delhi University (DU) for the academic year 2021–22 has begun. The sixth cutoff for the remaining 1000 graduation spots was announced today. As a result of this, only a few colleges are left with admission chances. A special drive will be given if the seats remain unfilled after this.

There will be one day for fees to be deposited.

Students can apply for admission from November 9 at 10 a.m. through November 10 at 11:59 p.m. after the fifth cutoff is announced, according to DU. Students' applications will be accepted by universities through November 11 at 11:59 p.m. At the same time, students can pay their entry costs until November 12 at 5 p.m. Students will have two days to apply for admission and one day to pay their fees this time.

Experts estimate that DU can eliminate between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent of fifth-cutoff scores. At the same time, certain subjects have seen a 2% reduction in their scores. This will provide students who missed the previous deadline with a second chance.

The revised cutoff point might be reduced by up to 1.5 per cent.

According to Aryabhatta College, which is associated with DU, general category admission is available in History Honours, Psychology Honours, BCom Honors, and Computer Science Honors. Seats are available in the OBC category for admission to the B.Com, B.Com Hons., Economics Honors, and Psychology Honors programmes. According to the university, certain topics may see a 1.5 per cent reduction in their cutoff in the new cutoff.

On November 13th, a special drive will be issued.

Seats will be filled through a special drive on November 13 if seats remain unfilled after five cutoffs, according to DU. On November 14 and 15, students must apply by this deadline. The deadline for submitting admissions fees is November 16th. If the seats remain unfilled after this, a new cutoff may be implemented.

More than 68 thousand seats have been filled so far, with students paying fees for 68,849 seats up to the four DU cut-offs. There were a total of 2,14,347 pupils that applied. This year, the admissions procedure for roughly 70, 000 DU graduate seats is underway. On October 1, DU announced the first cutoff.