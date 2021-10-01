Dr Tara Thiagarajan Joins Krea University Governing Council

Krea University today announced the appointment of Dr Tara Thiagarajan (Ph. D.) as a Member of its Governing Council. The Governing Council is the overarching supervisory and statutory authority of Krea University. The Executive Committee is a sub-committee of the Governing Council.

Welcoming Dr Tara Thiagarajan into the Governing Council, Mr Kapil Viswanathan, Chairman of Executive Committee & Member of Governing Council, Krea University said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Tara Thiagarajan to Krea University's governing council. As an accomplished neuroscientist and entrepreneur, she represents the university's ethos of interweaving the world of academia with the world beyond."

Dr Tara Thiagarajan is a scientist and entrepreneur with an interest in understanding and enabling the productive evolution of the human mind and human systems. She has founded and built successful companies as well as research labs that study the human brain and emerging economic systems. She holds a PhD in Neuroscience from Stanford University as well as a BA in Mathematics from Brandeis University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. She was also a post-doctoral fellow at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the Section on Critical Brain Dynamics and a Visiting Scientist at the National Center for Biological Sciences in India.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Tara Thiagarajan said, "It is a pleasure to join the Krea Governing Council. The Krea ethos of interwoven learning resonates strongly with me. Having seen Krea evolve from conversations in a room to what it is today in just a few years, has been an inspiring journey and I look forward to being a part of it in this new capacity."