Dr. Shashi Tharoor advises Canadian International School students to craft bright future at graduation ceremony

Bangalore: Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, celebrated the graduation ceremony of the class of 2022 and the achievements of its 66 graduating students in the presence of eminent guest speaker, Member of Parliament, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, who encouraged the graduates to follow their passions and take a career path even if it was different from the norm. The eloquent speaker inspired graduates to plan for their future and persevere beyond adversity to realize their dreams.

The event reflected academic excellence and hope for the future. The students of the 25th graduating Class were accepted to over 280 colleges and universities around the world and have been awarded over nearly 3 million USD in merit scholarships. Students were beaming with pride as they were congratulated by all who graced the occasion. Parents were also present to encourage their children and witness the grand event. The school presented various awards to the talented students in recognition of their consistent and exceptional academic achievement. Students also shared their experiences and paid tributes to their mentors.

Addressing the students, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, said: “You have the opportunity to effect change in the world and in India. Together, we must all move toward a world where everyone has their basic needs met like food, shelter, and education. You will have to face the complex challenges of the real world and there are no ready made templates for your answers. I urge you to rely on your education and the wisdom of your teachers and parents. I am hopeful that you will all play a critical role in the growth and advancement of others. There will be roadblocks so remember your strengths and never be afraid of failure. Experiment and you will succeed. There is no truly successful person in this world who has not faced setbacks. You are the masters in command of your own destiny and no one can be better at being you, than you. Finally, be proud of what you have accomplished, and be optimistic about what you are about to achieve.”

Vishnu, Valedictorian of the graduating class of 2022, said: “I hope our dreams of being pioneers in our communities will continue to be nurtured, and pray we can keep the spark of hope continually in our hearts. The school has taught us how to be good citizens and given us a grip on knowledge that is far-reaching and that will enable us to overcome challenges we may face ahead. I thank all my mentors and the school for transforming me into a person with vision.”

“As CIS is a culturally rich mosaic, being in an international environment with teachers and friends from so many different cultures has taught me more life lessons and gave me more experiences than any book would have. Our performance and grades apart, we have been transformed into global citizens who have the opportunity to impact the world. Thanks to the immense support from all sections of the School, I am now confident to step into the future. I am going to miss the school and all the memories that I have created here,” said graduating student Nayonika.

Addressing the students, Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore, said: “It is important for students now to chart out their future and take strides to carry on the good work they have achieved at the school. The graduating moment is one of the most memorable and critical in a student’s life and it is our responsibility to build a solid foundation of learning for students to take on challenges as they move into the future. We are proud that our students have received admissions in the most prestigious colleges and universities. We wish them the very best in crafting a fulfilling life.”