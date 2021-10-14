Dr Meenakshi Gopinath Joins Krea University’s Board Of Management

Chennai: Krea University today announced the appointment of Dr Meenakshi Gopinath (Ph. D.) as a Member of its Board of Management. The Board of Management supports the vice-chancellor by reviewing plans, policies and budgets of the University from an administrative perspective, including functions such as admissions, student life, placements, campus development, finance and HR.

Welcoming Dr Meenakshi Gopinath to the Board of Management, Dr Mahesh Rangarajan, Vice-Chancellor of Krea University, said, "Dr. Gopinath is distinguished both as a scholar teacher and an institution builder par excellence. As long-time head of a prominent womens' college in the largest federal university, she stood out for fostering excellence with a larger ethical societal dimension in student and faculty life. Krea is at an exciting moment in its journey where, as a Board member, Dr Gopinath's stature makes a vital difference. Her experience, presence and expertise will assist not only the Board but Krea as a whole in our onward journey. "

Dr Meenakshi Gopinath is the Founder and Director of WISCOMP (Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace), an initiative that began in 1999 to promote the leadership of South Asian women in the areas of international politics, peace, security, and diplomacy. Dr Meenakshi Gopinath is Principal Emerita of Lady Shri Ram College, rated among the best institutions of higher learning in India. She had been the college's Principal for 26 years, from 1988 to 2014, and had worked to shape it as a centre of excellence aimed at educating women to assume positions of leadership in society.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Meenakshi Gopinath said, "KREA is a space that is brimming with the manifold possibilities of learning. It is exciting to be associated with the realisation of its expansive vision of enabling learners to be world-ready, future-ready, and work-ready... while providing them with the ethical compass for fulfilling engagement."

Dr Gopinath serves on the Governing Boards of research institutes, NGOs, educational institutions and corporate bodies. She is also a member of the Nonviolent Peaceforce - International, on the Council of UPEACE– a UN Mandated University, Asian University for Women, Shri Ram Foundation, Track Two initiatives in the South Asian region, and Editor in Chief of Peace Prints-A South Asian Journal of Peacebuilding, New Delhi, and others. She has been a Fulbright scholar and has received several fellowships.