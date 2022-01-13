Dr Karunakar Jha is new Academic Director of Universal Business School

Mumbai's Universal Business School, known as India's first green business school, has appointed Dr Karunakar Jha as its Academic Director.

In this role, Dr Jha will deliver high-quality outcomes consistent with the Universal Business School’s mission, set the academic standards, collaborate across the multiple programs, deliberate on faculty productivity assessment, and develop industry-international connections through teaching, research publications, and power mentoring interventions.

A Bachelor’s in History from Fergusson College in Pune, Dr Jha did his MBA from the Institute of Management Development and Research situated in Pune, followed by a Doctorate in Marketing from Patna University.

As an experienced corporate practitioner and academic, Dr Jha has varied experience across a cross-section of the industry. His professional journey includes some of the well-known conglomerates such as AMUL, Unilever, Lipton India, The Times of India group, Samson’s group, and Mobile18 in leadership positions. Besides, he was the Director (School of Management) at Jagran Lake City University (JLU) Bhopal.

Before joining Universal Business School, Dr Jha served for over 6 years at the University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES) as Professor of Marketing and Faculty Head - Student Council, where he was "Awarded Most Admired Professor of Marketing." He also served as Associate Dean (MDP & Corporate Relations) and Academic-in-Charge of the School of Modern Media (UPES). He has also had an entrepreneurial stint as Director and Co-Founder of Cricketnext.com.

Commenting on this strategic appointment, Tarun Anand, Founder & Chairman, Universal Business School, says, "With the expectation that Dr Jha will be a committed custodian and a torch bearer towards the turning points in our journey of transformation, we welcome him to the Universal Business School family and wish him all the very best in this role."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Karunakar Jha shares, "I am thrilled to be entrusted with this golden opportunity at Universal Business School as Director (Academic Affairs). This is the apt podium for me to elevate and accomplish my mission of being an upholder of educational transformation in our country while leveraging newer methodologies of delivering education. It gives me immense pride to embrace renewed efforts in sustainability for our students. Streamlined focus on augmenting teaching effectiveness by providing tailor-made solutions to enhance student productivity along with devising the latest methodologies to make our students poised and ready for the international stage is something that I am really looking forward to."