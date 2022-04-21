Dr C.V. Raman University Bihar Announces Admissions For The Academic Year 2022–2023

Admissions are now open for its prestigious, skill-based Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and Diploma programs.CVRU Bihar is a leading institute dedicated to excellence in education and research to develop a holistic learning ecosystem. Aspiring students can apply for the AISECT Joint Entrance Examination to gain admission to courses across streams. The all-India exam will be held online from April 1st to April 30th, 2022.

As one of the first skill-based universities in Bihar, CVRU offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses across six faculties that include: Engineering & Technology, Commerce & Management, Arts & Humanities, Science, and Computer Science & IT, Agriculture, and Yoga. The University is recognised under section 2(f) of the UGC Act and is approved by AICTE, New Delhi. It is also a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Speaking on this, Prof. V.K. Verma, Chancellor of CVRU, Bihar mentioned, "We take pride in offering courses that are in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP). This paves the way for students to view education from a holistic point of view. The skill-based courses help students discover their true potential while garnering hands-on industry experience. As a group, we strive to build a curriculum that will help students get the best opportunities in the industry and promote overall personality development. "

In alignment with the New Education Policy (NEP), the integrated curriculum offered by the university bolsters holistic development. NEP focused courses include forward-looking offerings like foreign languages, yoga, personality development, data science, digital marketing, communication skills, agriculture, organic farming, etc. Overall, the 15 skill-based courses and 10 ability enhancement programmes are offered to hone communication and personality development skills, thereby making students job-ready. In today’s competitive job market, CVRU Bihar instils students with the required skillsets to meet the growing demands of the industry, which is ever-evolving.

The innovative courses offered by the university focus on making students industry-ready and offer a plethora of benefits like the earn while you work option, a real-time work environment for effective simulation training, and flexible course selection. B.Voc, M.Voc, and Diploma courses are also available across other upcoming sectors like Agriculture, Life Sciences, Green Jobs, IT/Computer Applications, and Banking, to name a few. The courses are aimed at meeting talent requirements across industries through a flexible, holistic, and well-groomed curriculum.

CVRU Bihar also focuses highly on fostering a research-based ecosystem and has established two strong areas for meaningful research: Renewable Energy & Material Science and Chemistry & Earth Science. The University has 5 MoUs with international universities for research and education, besides collaboration with several national laboratories.

Online registration for AJEE is available in two modes. The candidates can register on AISECT’s online portal and pay the application fee for further processing. Students can also register through AISECT centres. Aspiring students can register using their phone number and email ID. An application fee of INR 500 will be charged for the enrolment process. The results of the exam will be declared on May 7th, 2022.

The AISECT Group of Universities is India's leading higher education group, whose mission is to establish world-class and affordable universities in locations that are in dire need of a quality higher education ecosystem. The group's core ideology across all its higher education endeavours has been to groom its students into responsible, proficient, and ethical professionals. With over three decades of unparalleled experience in skill development and job placement, the group offers its students immense opportunities through its extensive industry linkages and expertise in the entrepreneurship sector.

Interested students can gather further information regarding the admission process and the university. The last date for AISECT's Joint Entrance Exam (AJEE) form submission is April 28, 2022.