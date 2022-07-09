Delhi: SSC Constable (Driver) 2022 Registrations Begins, Check Links and Eligibility Criteria

The Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Constable Exam 2022.

Candidates who are interested in applying for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can do it through the official site of SSC. The last date to apply for registration is July 29, 2022.

The recruitment will fill 1411 positions out of which 1270 posts for the Open category, and 141 posts for the Ex-Servicemen category.

The eligible candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent from a recognised Board.

Steps To Apply

Step: 1 - Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Step: 2 - Click on SSC Constable Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

Step: 3 - Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step: 4 - Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step: 5- Once done, click on download.

Step: 6 - Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 100/-. Applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

For more details on how to apply and eligibility criteria CLICK HERE

