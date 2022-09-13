CUET UG Results 2022: Check Here, Download Rank Card

Common University Entrance Test, 2022 results are likely to be out soon.

University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar has tweeted that the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, will make the announcement of the CUET UG Results 2022 by September 13 or last by September 15, 2022.

More than 12 lakh students appeared for the exam this year for entry into all the authorized universities. Qualified candidates can get into central universities along with some other UGC-recognised universities with their rank.

Steps to Download CUET UG 2022 Rank Card:

1. Visit the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. Click on cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET UG Result 2022

3. Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on the search button

4. CUET UG Exam Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen

5. Download your CUET UG Results 2022 and take a printout for further use

Universities may conduct their individual counselling on the basis of the score card of CUET UG 2022 provided by NTA. After the declaration of the CUET (UG) – 2022 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (UG) – 2022 score and the other criteria of the respective University.