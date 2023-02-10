NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate exam, CUET (UG) - 2023 from 21st May.

The online submission of the application form for the exam started yesterday.

Chairman, University Grants Commission Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said that the last date for submission of applications is 12th of March.

He said the examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices.

He said, candidates, can apply for CUET (UG) - 2023 through the online mode only on the website.

In case, any candidate faces difficulty in applying for the exam, the candidate can contact 011 - 40759000 and 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

