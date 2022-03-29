CUET Registration Date, Exam Pattern

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency stated on Sunday that students interested in taking the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) in central institutions can register to begin on April 2.

The deadline for submitting online applications (at this link) is April 20. The test will most likely take place over many days in the first week of July.

In a similar event, the University Grants Commission urged on Sunday for public universities under state governments, colleges, and private universities to adopt the new entrance examination to accept students to undergraduate programmes beginning in the 2022–23 academic year.

On March 21, the higher education authority mandated that all central institutions conduct undergraduate admissions solely based on the common entrance test. Universities will be able to establish eligibility requirements based on the results of the class 12 board exams.

The exam will be computer-based and objective, according to a notification issued by the testing body on Saturday. It will be held in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, among other languages.

Also Read: How to Pass Exams and Grab That Govt Job

The test will be based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) class 12 syllabus. "All questions in different testing areas will be benchmarked at the Class 12 level only." Students who have studied the Class 12 board syllabus will do well in CUET-UG, according to the testing organisation.

For qualifying criteria and available courses, aspirants can consult the information bulletins of their universities.

There will be four sections on the CUET-UG exam. Language subjects will be covered in sections I-A and I-B. All students will be required to complete Section I-A. Those interested in pursuing a bachelor's degree in languages should go to Section I-B. The second section will be domain-specific, and the third section will be a broad exam.

The applicants will not be required to select alternatives from each area. They can pick and choose the areas they want to study based on the requirements of the university they want to attend.

A candidate can pick up to six domain subjects and a maximum of three languages from Sections I-A and I-B combined. The third language, on the other hand, can only be chosen as the sixth domain subject.

It implies that applicants can take a test on up to nine topics: two languages plus six domain-specific subjects plus one general exam, or three languages plus five domain-specific subjects plus one general exam.

Also Read: Exam Tips to Clear Group 1 Prelims in First Attempt

There will be 13 languages in Section I-A. Candidates can submit their applications in either of these languages. French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, and Chinese will be among the 19 languages represented in Section I-B. Candidates will have to answer 40 out of 50 questions in each language. Each language exam will take 45 minutes to complete.

The candidates' domain-specific expertise will be tested in Section II. This portion will include 27 essential disciplines such as history, mathematics, accounting, biology, economics, and political science. Candidates may select up to six domains, depending on the needs of the university.

In each domain-specific test, candidates must answer 40 out of 50 questions. Each subject will take 45 minutes to complete. The NCERT Class 12 syllabus will be used for the domain-specific tests.

A general exam will be included in Section III. Questions will be focused on general knowledge, current events, general mental capacity, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (simple application of fundamental mathematical principles in arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and mensuration taught till class 8) as well as logical and analytical thinking. In an hour, candidates will have to answer 60 questions out of 75.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that CUET-UG would be held over many days. Every day, two sessions will be held.

A student must complete one language paper (Section I-A), two domain topics, and the general test in the first session. Candidates can write on four domain subjects and a language test from Section I-B in the second session.

Candidates should choose languages and topics based on their choices in the Class 12 board examinations. Universities, on the other hand, are allowed to be flexible on this point.

Also Read: UPSC Rules Out Re-Exam for No-Show Students

"Candidates must carefully refer to the eligibility requirements of various central universities in this regard. Moreover, if the subject to be studied in the undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 Domain Specific Subjects being offered, the candidate may choose the subject closest to his/her choice, e.g., for Biochemistry, the candidate may choose Biology," the notification said.

Kumar had informed the media that the institutions would create merit lists in two steps. They can, for starters, set qualifying marks in class 12 examinations. Second, they can create a merit list based on CUET-UG scores from among the qualifying individuals who have applied.

Meanwhile, the UGC wrote to all university and college vice-chancellors, directors, and principals on Sunday, urging them to implement CUET.

"To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations, conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and to also provide an equal opportunity to all students from different boards, UGC invites and encourages all state universities, deemed to be universities, private universities, and other HEIs (higher education institutions) to adopt and use CUET score from 2022-23 onwards for admissions of students in their UG programs," the regulator said in the letter.