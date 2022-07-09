CUET PG Application Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Link and Procedure To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 tomorrow, July 10. The candidates can fill and submit the CUET PG application form 2022 through NTA’s official website. The last date to submit the application fee for the same is July 11. The applicants can make corrections in their CUET 2022 PG applications from July 12 to July 14(up to 1150 pm).

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of added fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 1150 pm on 14 July 2022," the NTA said.

How To Apply For CUET PG 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website--cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the" Registration for CUET (PG) - 2022" link.

Step 3: Register yourself and generate an “application number”.

Step 4: Using the system application number, complete the CUET PG 2022 application form.

Step 5: Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application CUET PG application fee.

Step 7: Submit the CUET application form.

Step 8: Download, save and print the confirmation page.

