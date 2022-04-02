CUET Exams to be Conducted Twice a Year from Next Academic Calendar Year

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will consider conducting Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) twice a year from the next academic year, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said earlier this week.

“To begin with CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the examination at least twice a year from the next session. The entrance exam won't just be limited to Central Universities but also private varsities. Several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board and admit students through CUET,” UGC Chairman said.

He also clarified that students from State boards will not be at a disadvantage in UG admissions, because of their scores in the 12th exams.

UGC board has also announced that CUET scores, and not class 12 mars will be mandatory for UG admissions in 45 universities under CUET, but central universities have the option to fix the minimum eligibility.

On the type of examination and syllabus for CUET, Jagadesh Kumar said, “The exam will simply not require any coaching so there's no question of it giving a push to a coaching culture. The exam will be fully based on the class 12 syllabus. A lot of students are getting concerned about whether the exam will also have questions from the class 11 syllabus. The answer is a clear no".