CUCET Admit Card 2021 Released, Check How To Download

CUCET Admit Card 2021 Released: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) admit cards for undergraduate, integrated, and postgraduate programmes for the year 2021 have been released. The exam will be held in computer-based examination mode on September 15, 16, 23, and 24.

The CUCET admit card 2021 is accessible on the national testing agency's official website (NTA).

How to Download the CUCET Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website at the link for further information.

Select the link to the admit card.

Fill in the application number and your date of birth.

Please send the information.

The admit card is available for download.

Candidates are encouraged to carefully verify the code of the test paper they have chosen, the address/location of the examination centre, and the date and shift/s of the test paper in which they are needed to appear after downloading the admit card.