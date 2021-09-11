CUCET 2021: UI, PG Exam Date Revised, Check Revised Schedule

CUCET 2021: The Undergraduate Integrated and Postgraduate, UI PG test dates have been announced by the National Testing Agency. According to the official announcement, the schedule of Test Papers for Undergraduate/Integrated (UI) programmes, i.e., Day 1 (September 15, 2021), will be swapped with Day 3 (September 23, 2021) of Post Graduate (PG) programmes. Students taking the CUCET 2021 examinations can find the updated timetable on the official website or by clicking on the link below. The National Testing Agency will conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test beginning September 15, 2021.

CUCET 2021 Exam Schedule: Official notification

Students taking the CUCET 2021 exams should take note of the updated dates for the entrance tests shown below. Exams for the CUCET 2021 will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the examinations will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the second shift will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the information provided in the official notice, the curriculum for the examination of Undergraduate/Integrated (UI) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes is accessible at the link, according to the information provided in the official notification. Students who are taking the examinations can go to the official website and properly review the curriculum.

Exams for the CUCET 2021 will be held on September 15, 16, 23, and 24, 2021 at the various test centres indicated. Students who are taking the exam should read the whole exam day instructions as well as the exam centre information on the CUCET 2021 admission card.