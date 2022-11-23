Consumer Affairs Secretary Acknowledges IEC’s Efforts in Sanitising Edtech Ecosystem

Bangalore: The self-regulatory body Indian Edtech Consortium (IEC) under the aegis of IAMAI, met with the Consumer Affairs Secretary Shri Rohit Kumar Singh to brief him about progress of the self-regulation and the direction of ongoing efforts to further enhance India’s Edtech ecosystem, in a closed room meeting in New Delhi.

As a part of the agenda, the members discussed the need to further safeguard consumer interests, through seamless, transparent, and feasible offerings for consumers. As a result, the Consumer Affairs Secretary agreed to support IEC to constitute a joint working group for laying down advertising guidelines for further sanitising the Edtech ecosystem.

“We want Indian Edtechs to grow, but until we eliminate the wrong doings completely, we will not be able to achieve our mission. We would like to work closely with IEC in formalising set templates and operating guidelines for Edtech companies to keep unethical practices within advertising and communications at bay. It shall foster a holistic operating environment for both entrepreneurs and consumers to offer a fair chance of growth and learning,” said Shri Rohit Kumar Singh while addressing the quorum.

Currently, IEC comprises Indian Edtech companies and represents 95% of the Indian learner community. The meeting was joined by representatives of IAMAI, along with IEC member companies including upGrad, BYJU’S, Unacademy, Times Professional Learning & Great Learning.

Led by the Chair and Co-Chair of IEC, the members also presented a report highlighting the efficacy of the 2-Tier Grievance Redressal & IGRB which has been successful in resolving 99%+ of the complaints raised in the last 10 months. Commenting on the same, Mayank Kumar, Chair IEC added, “IEC was formed with a mission to safeguard the interest of its consumers and we shall continue to take corrective measures in this regard. This indeed, is a big step and we are thankful of the government to have provided us with enough support for building an all-inclusive ecosystem that encourages ethical and transparent communication for its learners and key stakeholders.”