This Company Offers Permanent WFH for Employees

The culture of work-from-home ushered due to the COVID pandemic continues in many organisations. From the middle of 2022, many companies across the globe have started the hybrid mode where employees work from home for a few days and office for a few days, while others have slowly got back to the regular back-to-office routine.

But now one company stands different from the rest and has offered a bumper opportunity to its employees. Airbnb Inc. an online marketplace that provides short-term homestays and experiences has announced the opportunity of working from home permanently for its employees. American-based Airbnb Inc. has around 6,000 employees all over the world.

Airbnb Inc. has 3,000 employees working in America and the rest 3,000 employees are spread across the globe. During the COVID pandemic, the company has seen 25 per cent of growth in its profits, which was mainly due to the lockdown fuelling the work-from-home option and many youngsters renting homestays.

Airbnb Inc. CEO Brian Chesky dropped an email to his employees informing than that they could work from anywhere in the world. You can move into the cheapest locations also. The company is providing a lifetime of work-from-home opportunities for the employees. So that everyone can work in comfort. And it will be helpful for everyone.