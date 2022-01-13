Companies With Promising Hiring Plans For 2022

Companies in India have robust hiring plans for the year ahead. According to a survey, the hiring sentiment in the country is probably strongest at present in the last eight years. Towards the end of 2021, several Indian, as well as global giants and startups, announced massive hiring plans for India, especially for the first quarter of the year ahead. Let’s take a look at some of the most promising hiring plans announced by companies for 2022.

Amazon

Leading e-tailer Amazon declared massive hiring plans for India just a few months back. Reports suggest that the global giant is looking to hire more than 50,000 people for different roles across corporate responsibilities and technology. While the company recently hosted its first-ever Career Day in India, Amazon also ranks top among those hiring from IITs this placement season. The global e-tailer has also announced that it has a plan to create nearly 1 million job opportunities in India in the next four years.

Fluxon

An agile software product development company founded by team leaders from Google and other tech giants like Samsung and Stripe, Fluxon recently announced that it would hire nearly 1,000 technical employees in functions across Engineering, Product and Design. The San-Francisco-based multinational company is on the lookout for highly motivated and T-shaped individuals who intend to work with high-growth startups and companies. The company currently has an office in Hyderabad and is soon expected to set up another in Bengaluru. However, it provides a hybrid work culture where employees get to decide between working from home or office.

Razorpay

The fintéch giant with over $7.5bn valuations has been broadening its product portfolio and aims to hire around 600 talented individuals. The company has recently raised series F funding of $375mn which was more than all the previous funding put together. This funding pushed the valuation to 7 times the valuation at the start of 2021. Thus, making it an ideal place to learn and gain experience for individuals of various talents. Today, it is the most valued fintéch firm held privately. The company has also announced its plan to double its intake from across different IITs in the country.

mPokket

The instant loan disbursal app mPokket, which targets students and young professionals has intensive hiring plans for 2022. The company aims to hire 1500 individuals across different departments, even as last year it brought onboard over 500 employees. The startup boasts of a collaborative and challenging work environment and has hired some key people at the top from established companies.

Mohalla Tech

Mohalla Tech, the parent company of short video apps ShareChat and Moj, recently grabbed headlines for raising $913 million across three investment rounds. The company has stated that it would go for large-scale hiring to strengthen its AI, engineering, product as well as ad-sales teams. The hiring is expected to take place in both ShareChat and Moj, which cumulatively enjoy a user base of nearly 350 million.