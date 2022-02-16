Common Test for Recruitment to Teaching Posts in Telangana Universities

Hyderabad: For the first time, all institutions in the state will use a standardised recruiting exam to fill teaching positions. Universities will fill associate professor positions using a standardised recruiting exam, which will be followed by interviews.

While the government has decided to hold a common recruiting exam, it will shortly decide who will run it. The government has two options: entrusting the recruitment exam to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) or creating a new entity.

Candidates will be prompted for their institution selection via web options based on their exam scores. Following the completion of the online choices, candidates must attend an interview with the university board. Officials said the government would have to revise the relevant Universities Act to change the recruiting regulations, which might happen during the upcoming Assembly Budget session.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad 2022: 2,588 Posts Created Under Health Services

Universities, as autonomous organisations, conduct their recruitment of teaching personnel after getting government clearance, according to current norms. Without a screening exam, candidates are immediately interviewed and shortlisted for recruitment by an expert committee based on their merit. However, this university method has run afoul of the law on multiple occasions in the past. In addition to avoiding legal snags, the proposed procedure might speed up the recruitment process.

It should be noted that the government has already approved recruitment for 1,061 teaching positions at universities such as Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

The University of Osmania has a large number of these, with 415 positions, including 294 assistant professors and 121 associate professors. However, there were no openings in the professorial cadre. Meanwhile, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy is conducting a review meeting with Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of all state universities on Wednesday, with recruitment being one of the topics on the agenda.