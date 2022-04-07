CMAT, GPAT Exam 2022: Check Exam Centres List

CMAT, GPAT 2022 Exam Centers: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has announced the exam centres for the CMAT and GPAT 2022 exams. For test-related updates, applicants can check their allocated exam cities for the CMAT 2022 exam and the GPAT 2022 exam on the official website, i.e., cmat.nta.ac.in.

Exam Centres: CMAT, GPAT Exam 2022

The test centres for CMAT 2022 and GPAT 2022 are the locations where the examinations will be held. Exam centres were assigned to candidates based on the centres they picked while filling out their application forms.

Check out the official notice via this direct link.

Steps To Check For CMAT, GPAT Exam 2022

Visit cmat.nta.nic.in and gpat.nta.nic.in, respectively, for the official NTA websites for CMAT and GPAT.

Under Candidate Activity, choose "Advanced Intimation of Examination City."

Fill in your application number, date of birth, and password for CMAT 2022 or GPAT 2022.

For CMAT 2022 and GPAT 2022, submit and view the exam centre city.

If necessary, download and print the document.

Direct link to check CAMT centres

Direct link to check GPAT centres

Official Notice For The CMAT And GPAT Exams In 2022

"The candidates may please note that this is NOT the admit card for the entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates," stated the official notice issued by NTA.

CMAT, GPAT Exam 2022: Additional Information

The CMAT Admit Card 2022 and the GPAT Admit Card 2022 will be available soon on the National Testing Agency's official websites.