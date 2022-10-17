Check Out These Student Scholarship Programmes By LIC, Kotak, And HDFC

Students pursuing post-graduation, and undergrad programmes who belong to low-income families and are keen on pursuing their education can apply for these scholarships between October-November this year. Applications are online mode only. Check eligibility and the last date for submitting applications.

LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022

LIC HFL invites applications from post-graduation students to support them in continuing their education.

Eligibility:

Open for Indian students who are currently studying in post-graduation programmes (in the academic year 2022-23).

Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying examination.

The annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 3,60,000 from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to INR 20,000

Last date to apply: 31-10-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

KOTAK KANYA SCHOLARSHIP 2022

Under the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022 from Class 12 passed girl students, who have secured more than 75% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to INR 3,20,000.

Eligibility:

Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to 1st year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) can apply. Professional courses include professional graduation courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board examinations.

Annual family income must be INR 3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to INR 1.5 lakh* per year

Last date to apply: 30-11-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

HDFC BADHTE KADAM SCHOLARSHIP 2022-23

The HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to help high-performing students from underprivileged backgrounds to continue and complete their education.

Eligibility:

Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional).

Students with disabilities studying in Class 11-12, pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses.

Candidates preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognised coaching institution.

Must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or board exams (Note: There is no minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities).

The annual family income of the applicants should be below INR 6,00,000 (for Students with Disabilities, it should be below INR 8,00,000), from all sources.

Special consideration will be given to girl students and students who are going through any kind of crisis (lost a parent/both parents, terminal illness in the family, etc.).

Prizes and rewards: Up to INR 1,00,000

Last date to apply: 31-10-2022

Application mode: Online applications only (First reported in India Today)

