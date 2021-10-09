Changes in NEET SS Exam Pattern To Be Effective From 2022: Centre To SC
Changes to the NEET SS exam schedule will take effect in 2022, the Centre tells the Supreme Court.
NEET SS Exam Pattern: The Supreme Court has been informed by the Central government that the reforms to the NEET Super Specialty (NEET SS) exam will only take effect next year. The Supreme Court bench observed on Tuesday that the "last-minute changes" to the NEET SS exam 2021 appear to be aimed solely at filling vacant post-graduate medical seats.