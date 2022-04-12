CBSE Term 2 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket
The CBSE will shortly release the admit cards for the Class 10 term 2 board exam on its official website. Here's how to download your admit cards.
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exam Admit Card: From April 26, 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 term 2 board exams. The CBSE Class 10 term 2 admit cards are scheduled to be released soon by the board. Students can get their individual admit cards from the official website after they are announced.
Where Can I Get CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Admit Card?
Students can check and download their admit cards from the CBSE's official website, once they are released.
Step By Step Instructions For Downloading CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Admit Card:
Step 1: Go to the CBSE's official website.
Step 2: On the webpage, go to the 'CBSE Term 2 Class 10 board exams admit card' link.
Step 3: On the screen, a new page will display.
Step 4: Fill in the required information and click the submit button.
Step 5: On the screen, your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exam admit card will show.
Step 6: Save it to your computer and print it off for future reference.
Students should keep a watch on the CBSE's official website as well as its social media accounts for any updates on the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 admit cards.