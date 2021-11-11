CBSE Term 1 Exam Datesheet Released, Check Deets

CBSE Term 1 Exam: The CBSE Term 1 examination will begin at the end of November. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin its first-term examinations for Class 10 on November 30, and for Class 12 on December 1. Only objective-type examinations will be offered by CBSE.

The first term of CBSE minor examinations will begin on November 16 for Class 12 and November 17 for Class 10.

CBSE Admit Card

Candidates can check their roll numbers on the official website, then log in with their user IDs and passwords to get their admit cards.

Students studying for the CBSE board exam should visit the CBSE academic website, to get the rationalised syllabus and sample question papers.

On its official website, the CBSE has posted sample papers and grading schemes. The CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 sample papers include questions that may appear on upcoming board exams.

Also Read: MANUU Pays Tribute To Maulana Azad By Launching Digital Initiatives

CBSE Term 1 Paper Pattern

Question papers in term 1 examinations will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on case-based and assertion-reasoning type questions, according to the CBSE term 1 exam format. The exam will last 90 minutes and will cover 50% of the revised CBSE syllabus. On the date sheets, the duration of minor papers shall be noted.