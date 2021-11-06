CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: 10th 12th Admit Cards, Guidelines To Be Released On This Date

CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 will commence on November 16, 2021, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education. The board has already announced the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022 for the Term 1 test. The board will now distribute admission cards for pupils in classes 10, 12, and 13 by November 9. On November 9, the board will also post specific guidelines on the process, examination centre, and other topics on cbse.gov.in.

The board has again laid out the major and minor subjects for which the board will be holding the examination in the most recent update and notification. The date sheet for the major examinations was announced first, followed by the date sheet for the minor exams. Candidates who have enrolled for the board test will now receive their admission cards from the board. Important revisions, as outlined in the most current notification, are detailed here.

Important Notice for CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022, dated November 6, 2021

On the admission cards, information about the examination centre will be provided. Students in grades 10 and 12 who have enrolled for the 2022 board examinations must pick up their materials from their schools.

Admit cards will be distributed to schools by November 9, after which they will be distributed to students.

The board would communicate COVID prevention guidelines with the Centre Superintendent.

Exam centres would be assigned based on the current scenario as well as the distance between the centre and the students' school.

The board will share with the school a list of objects that are permitted in the test hall.

All students would be scrutinised, and the following instructions would be assured.

The board would exchange OMR Sheets in electronic form with the schools, and the schools would be expected to print them on acceptable quality A4 sheets.

The topic classification criteria are also mentioned again in the notification. A common list of subjects (formerly known as major subjects) is shared, as are the subjects provided by all of the schools. The other category (formerly known as minor topics) includes disciplines that are only taught by a few institutions. The board has divided them into groups to maximise time and guarantee that they can efficiently manage the subjects.

The CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2022 start on November 17, 2022, for "minor" subjects and on November 30, 2022, for "major" subjects. Similarly, the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2022 minor exams will commence on November 17, 2021. The first major test for CBSE Class 12 Term 1 will be Sociology on December 1, 2021.