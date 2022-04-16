CBSE Class X, XII Board Exams Could be in Pre Pandemic Format

New Delhi: For the academic year 2021-22, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has divided the board exams (Class 10 and Class 12) into two stages. However, the Ministry of Education wants only one phase of exams, as it was in the pre-pandemic era.

CBSE may resume the pre-pandemic format of board exams starting next year, based on ministry directions. Once the CBSE returns to the old board exam structure, students would not have access to two phases or a flexible practical pattern.

According to a senior official in the Ministry of Education, single-term board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 may be reinstated in the 2022–23 academic year.

Also Read: Narayanpet Collector Hari Chandana Offers Tips for Aspirants

The first set of board exams for the current academic session was concluded in December of last year. According to the CBSE, the second set of tests will begin in the offline format on April 26.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board exams could not be held in 2020 and 2021.