The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in its latest guidelines is allowing students of Classes 9 and 10 to perform experiments at home, which has been termed as a welcome step by teachers and parents.

It has introduced simple experiments that students can perform at home to help them with self-learning.

The CBSE board has sent a list of 75 science experiments to all its affiliated schools, allowing students of Classes 9 and 10 curated by the academic section of the CBSE. This was done to deal with the loss of practical studies during school closure for the pandemic and promote the concept of self-learning.

According to the CBSE, the 75 experiments in the list can be performed with raw materials that are readily available at home, and are “safe” for learners to perform on their own.

The best part is that students of Classes 9 and 10 will not have to come to school to perform simple experiments like evaporation, filtration, and studying plant cells anymore. They will be able to do these at home with the help of tutorials from the CBSE.

“The CBSE has curated a set of alternate experiments using simple, readily available household materials that learners can use to do these activities at their homes. The hands-on activities have been designed to have similar learning outcomes for all the lab experiments required to be done in 2021-22 for Class 9 and 10,” the notice issued on 29 October read.

The board has also recommended a list of additional activities to be performed by students as part of their practical education.

A detailed YouTube video by CBSE’s academic unit gives step-by-step instructions on how to perform the experiment and a detailed worksheet attached with the experiment tells students what values they need to note.

In September last year, CBSE made the CBSE curriculum and experimental processes virtually available to students in grades 9 through 12 through the online platform ‘OLABS’, to do lab experiments that could not be conducted due to the lockdown.

