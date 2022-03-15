CBSE Class 12 Term Results 2022: Where to Check and When

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022: On March 11, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 10 results. Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results for 2022 are scheduled to be revealed soon. The CBSE term 1 result 2022 will be available on the official board website, cbsresult.nic.in.

After the Class 12 results were announced in 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revealed the CBSE Class 10 results. This year, the CBSE did not announce the class 10 results on their official website; instead, the mark sheets were given to the respective schools.

In November and December 2021, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams were held, with around 36 lakh students taking the exams.

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 In Simple Steps

Go to the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

Go to the CBSE results link on the home page.

After you've entered your login information, click Submit.

Your final result will appear on the screen.

Check the page and save it to your PC.

Make a physical copy in case you need it in the future.

How To Download The CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Mark Sheet

Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Class 12) term 1 results 2021-22.

Log in using your roll number and school number.

Download your mark sheet and take a printout.

Where Can One Find The CBSE Class 12 Results?