CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results Released, Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2021: The compartment test results for 58,356 private and 1,732 patrachar students were released today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The compartment examinations drew a total of 94,405 applicants, including 34,317 "regular" candidates for whom they functioned as improvement exams. They were already deemed passed.

A total of 58,356 students are registered in the private category, with 9,851 passing and 13,979 having a compartment. There were 1,732 students in the patrachar category, with 902 passing the exam and 248 receiving compartment.

On September 29, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) published the Class 12 category results for 2021. Students may check their results at this link and this link, respectively. The Supreme Court directed CBSE to release the compartment results by September 30th, so they did so on September 29th.

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results

Step 1: Go to the link, which is the official website.

Step 2: On the webpage, click the link that says "Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination Class 12 Result 2021."

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number, and any other information requested, then click the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The CBSE 12th grade results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it to your computer and print it.

On July 30, the CBSE Class 12 board exam results for 2021 were released. According to official statistics, 99.37 per cent of students passed the board exam. A total of 70,004 students received grades of 95% or higher, while 1,50,152 students received grades of 90% or higher.