CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022 Sample Question Paper

CBSE Exams: On Thursday, May 4, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Mathematics (standard and basic) papers of the term 2 board exam 2022.

Students who will be taking these exams can obtain sample question papers, review the syllabus, and access the question bank through the CBSE academic portal.

Examining sample papers will help you grasp the format of the paper and the kind of questions that will be asked. Here are some direct links to those sites.

CBSE Class 10 Maths sample paper

CBSE Class 10 Maths question bank and additional practise questions

CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus

CBSE Class 10 Maths marking scheme

The math papers will be two hours long. According to the schedule, exams will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Exam Day Guidelines For CBSE Class 10 Maths