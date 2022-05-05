CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022 Sample Question Paper
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Maths Exam 2022 Sample Paper, Question Bank, and Instructions
On May 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CBSE will conduct term 2 Class 10 Maths standard and basic papers.
CBSE Exams: On Thursday, May 4, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Mathematics (standard and basic) papers of the term 2 board exam 2022.
Students who will be taking these exams can obtain sample question papers, review the syllabus, and access the question bank through the CBSE academic portal.
Also Read: Phones, Electronic Devices Banned At AP SSC Exam Centres
Examining sample papers will help you grasp the format of the paper and the kind of questions that will be asked. Here are some direct links to those sites.
CBSE Class 10 Maths sample paper
CBSE Class 10 Maths question bank and additional practise questions
CBSE Class 10 Maths marking scheme
The math papers will be two hours long. According to the schedule, exams will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Exam Day Guidelines For CBSE Class 10 Maths
- Follow COVID-19 instructions, use masks, and keep a safe distance from others.
- Before trying the paper, read the subject-specific and general guidelines provided on the paper and answer sheet.
- In the answer booklet, continuation sheet, and graph paper you used, write your roll number, exam centre code, and other information.
- Make sure you have enough time to read the answer sheet at the end.
- Bring no prohibited objects to the test hall, such as cell phones or electronic watches.
- Share your water bottle and cutlery with no one else.