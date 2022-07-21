CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results: Where to Check

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce board exam results for Class 10 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in today. Term 2 exam results of Class 10th and Class 12 will be out on Thursday. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth, and school code.

CBSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams for the 2022 batch in April and May this year. The CBSE Class 10th board exams were held from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.

Scorecards are also available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

Know how to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2022 through SMS:

Type your CBSE 10th/12th roll number and send it to 7738299899.

The CBSE result 2022 will be sent to your inbox.

CBSE Class 12th Results 2022: Here is last five years' pass percentage

2021:- 99.37%

2020:- 88.78%

2019:- 83.4%

2018:- 83.3%

2017:- 73.96%

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: Here is last five years' pass percentage

2021:- 99.04%

2020:- 91.46%

2019:- 91.10%

2018:- 86.7%

2017:- 93.12%