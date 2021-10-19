CBSE Class 10 And 12 Exam Datesheet Released?

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) confirmed on Monday that no formal notice regarding the first term test date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 have been issued.

"It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake datesheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now," in a tweet, the board stated.

Last week, the CBSE stated that the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held offline in November and December, with the date sheet to be released on October 18.

The exam timetable, on the other hand, has yet to be announced.

Also Read: TS PGECET 2021 Schedule Change, Check Extension Date

The board stated that the exams would be objective and that they would last 90 minutes. Because of the winter season, the examinations will begin at 11.30 a.m. rather than 10.30 a.m.

The CBSE announced in July a unique assessment system for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021-22, which included bifurcating the academic period, having two term-end tests, and rationalising the syllabus in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.