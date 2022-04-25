CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022, Latest Updates And Guidelines

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022: From April 26, 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education will hold term-2 exams for students in grades 10 and 12. Students taking the test should adhere to the CBSE term-2 exam criteria.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 Latest Updates

Today, April 25, at 11 a.m., the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) hosted a webinar to educate functionaries on the term 2 board exam and their duties in its administration. One hour was allotted for the live stream.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, the board's controller of examinations, said in a live webinar ahead of the CBSE term-2 exam on April 26 that students who were marked absent in term-1 exams and do not appear for term-2 exams will not be allowed to take compartment exams because "all class 12 compartment exams are conducted on the same day." The compartment examinations for class 10 take place over seven days.

Last year, the board introduced a facility for applicants in the "necessary repeat" category to take the compartment tests as a break from the stress. Students who fail to present on three or more topics or do not receive minimal passing grades are put in the "essential repeat" category.

Those who take examinations in either of the two periods, on the other hand, will obtain a mark depending on their performance in one of them. Furthermore, if a student is unable to take all of the tests and only appears on three to four of them due to COVID-19, they may be eligible for a special plan to get their results.

The following are the conditions under which students will receive their board exam results:

Appeared for term-1 exams but absent in term-2 exams

Appeared for term-2 exams but absent in term-1 exams

Appeared for all papers in term-1 but fails to appear for 1 or 2 papers in term-2

Appears for all papers in term-2 but failed to appear for 1 0r 2 papers in term-1

The CBSE has announced that schools will be given additional cash to offer basic amenities to students sitting for Term 2 examinations. The board has declared that for supplying clean drinking water to kids sitting board examinations, each institution would receive Rs 2 per candidate every day.

Schools have also been instructed to protect exam rooms and make arrangements to follow protocol. Schools would get Rs 5000 for COVID-related arrangements, as well as Rs 5 per candidate per day for supplying hand sanitiser, hand washing, and test centre sanitization.

The Term-2 board examinations will be held at 7,412 locations, including 7,279 in India and 133 in other countries.

During the Term 2 board examinations, no more than 18 students will be permitted to sit in a single classroom.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 Guidelines

Exams for CBSE class 10 will start on April 26 and finish on May 24, 2022. Exams for CBSE class 12 will commence on April 26 and finish on June 15, 2022. Students must bring their admission cards to the test venue or they will not be permitted to take the exam.

Hall tickets must be carried to the exam hall, as previously specified. Students should remember to carry their school ID cards together with their hall tickets. In addition, students should read and obey all instructions on their admit cards.

Students should be advised that to minimise congestion, they should arrive at the exam centre at least an hour before the exam time. In 2022, the CBSE Class 10, 12, and 13 term-2 examinations will last two hours and will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

With the growth of COVID instances in many jurisdictions, it's critical to follow the guidelines when taking examinations. Students will be expected to wear masks at all times and keep a safe distance from one another.

Students will have an extra 20 minutes to study the question paper and go over it. According to invigilators, this time should only be used to read question papers.

Students are not allowed to bring their phones, Bluetooth devices, or earbuds to the exam centre. If the regulations are broken, severe consequences will be taken.

On April 26, the CBSE term-2 examinations for grades 10 and 12 will commence. On April 26, the entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness papers will be given, and on June 15, the psychology paper will be given. The test will begin at 10:30 a.m. and be held in a single shift. Class 10's Term 2 examinations will finish on May 24.