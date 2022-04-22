CBSE Board Exam 2023 Syllabus for Class 10 and 12 Released

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Will Be Held Once a Year: In 2023, the CBSE Board Exam will be held once a year. From the next academic year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be held only once. The CBSE will no longer hold term 1 and term 2 exams in 2023, instead of conducting Class 10 and 12 exams only once, as in prior years. According to the CBSE's official announcement, the decision to return to the annual board test format was made after a thorough review of the new system and input from stakeholders.

In conjunction with this announcement, the board has revealed the detailed syllabus for the CBSE Board 10th and 12th Exams 2023. On the official website, the new syllabus for board examinations 2022-23 is now available. CBSE officials stated earlier this month that starting next academic year, the board will return to a once-a-year final exam format.

Stakeholder feedback was used to make a decision.

According to CBSE's official statement, the decision to return to the annual board test format was made after a thorough review of the new system and input from relevant stakeholders. "Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the academic session 2022–23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly," according to the official circular.

There will be no Term 1 or Term 2 exams for CBSE students next year.

The most crucial takeaway from the CBSE Board's announcement is that term-wise exams will not be held in the following academic session. Due to the pandemic, the CBSE Board has decided to divide the 10th and 12th board exams into two terms: Term 1 will be held in December in MCQ style, and Term 2 will begin on April 26th, 2022 and will consist of a blend of objective and subjective questions. The main purpose of splitting the CBSE Board Exam 2022 into two terms was to avoid relying on the end-of-year evaluation policy during the pandemic. However, now that the epidemic has passed, CBSE has chosen to return to its previous exam format of simply holding board exams once a year.

The syllabus for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 has been released for the academic year 2022–23.

The board has also revealed the complete syllabus for the CBSE Board Exam 2023, which will be held only once a year beginning with the next academic session. The CBSE Board has announced the exam syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12, and schools have been told to adopt it and teach pupils using "suitable teaching-learning strategies such as Art-Integrated Education, Experiential Learning, and Pedagogical Plans etc. wherever possible."

The CBSE Board has published a thorough subject-by-subject syllabus for students in grades 10 and 12 on its official website as PDF files. The CBSE has issued the syllabus for 114 topics for Class 12 and 75 subjects for Class 10 in total.

