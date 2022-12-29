New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin from February 15, 2023. The board has released the CBSE Board Exam 2023 date sheet.

According to details, the Class 10 exams will begin on February 15 and will end on March 21, 2023. The Class 12 examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10 and 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

The board also said the date sheet has sufficient gap between two subjects. It said competitive entrance tests including JEE Main exam dates were also considered while making the exam date sheet so no two subjects examination overlap.

Students can check the timetable for class 10 and 12 on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or you can click here



Earlier, the CBSE announced dates for the practical exams for the 10th and 12th classes. These practical exams will be held from January 2, 2023 to February 14, 2023. The board has also notified that the last date for schools to upload marks or grades of practical exams, projects, and internal assessment will be February 14.

Also Read: UGC-NET December 2022: Registration Begins Today, Exams from February 2023

