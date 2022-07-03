CBSE 10th Results 2022 To Be Out Soon, Check Date, Links Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to announce the class 10th result soon. The students, who appeared for the class 10th CBSE examination, would be able to check and download their results from the official website - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

However, there is no official statement from the authorities on the results release date. The students need to secure a minimum 33 percent mark in each paper and in overall.

The students would also be able to check their CBSE 10th class result 2022 through SMS or the mobile service app Digi locker to avoid delay due to heavy traffic on the websites.

CBSE 10th Result 2022 – How to check CBSE Result online

Step 1. Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link provided for CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10

Step 3. Enter your exam roll number, school code and date of birth

Step 4. Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future references.

CBSE 10th Result 2022 – How to check CBSE Result on Digi Locker

Step 1. Visit the official website – digilocker.gov.in or the official Mobile App

Step 2. Enter your login details such as Aadhar Number, etc.

Step 3. On the homepage, click on the folder for Central Board of Secondary Education

Step 4. Now click on the file which reads ‘CBSE Term 2 Results for Class 10’

Step 5. Your provisional mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

CBSE 10th Result 2022 – How to check CBSE Result via SMS

Step 1. Open the SMS app on your phone

Step 2. Type the message - cbse10 roll number

Step 3. Send the text to 7738299899

Step 4. Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

Over 35 lakhs of students have appeared in the CBSE 10th and 12th examinations. The CBSE 10th exams were held from April 26 to May 24, 2022.

Also Read: Hyderabad: EFLU To Teach Mandarin and Other Foreign Languages to IIT Hyderabad Students