CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Compartment Examination 2022 notice has been released on the official website of the board.

Interested candidates can fill out the application form for the CBSE Compartment 10th, 12th Exam 2022 on the official website.

The last date to apply for the compartment exam 2022 is July 30, 2022.

The candidates applying from inside India need to pay Rs.300 as an application fee. And the candidates who are applying from outside should pay Rs.200.

The candidates who will fill the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 form after July 30, 2022, will be charged a late fee. The submission of the CBSE Compartment Examination 2022 forms with a late fee can be done by August 8, 2022.

The exam dates for CBSE 10th and 12th are yet to be released.

