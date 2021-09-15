CAT 2021: IIM Entrance Exams Registration Last Day, Apply Now

IIM CAT 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will end the registration window for the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2021 on Wednesday, September 15. The registration period for the IIM CAT 2021 began on August 4th. Candidates who are interested and eligible can register for the management aptitude exam on the official website.

How to Apply for the IIM CAT 2021

visit the official website.

Click the CAT 2021 registration link on the webpage.

Create an account and create a username and password.

Log in with your username and password.

Carefully complete the CAT 2021 registration form.

Pay the CAT application fee and send your application in.

The exam will be held on November 28th, according to the IIM CAT 2021 information bulletin. On October 27, the CAT 2021 admission card will be published. In the second week of January 2022, the results will be released.

Important Dates for CAT 2021

On August 4, 2021, the registration procedure will begin.

On September 15, 2021, the registration period will close.

On October 27, 2021, the admit card will be published.

On November 28, 2021, the final day to download an admission card will be.

The CAT 2021 exam will be held on November 28, 2021.

In the second week of January 2022, the results will be released (tentative)

CAT 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates with a Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university in any field will be eligible for CAT 2021. In any recognised university, the candidate must have received at least 50% of the marks or an equivalent CGPA. Interested applicants are thus advised that they are eligible to apply if they are in their last year of graduation or are awaiting results.

A fee of Rs. 2,200 will be charged to candidates who fall under the UR category. A registration fee of Rs. 1,100 will be levied on candidates who belong to the SC, ST, or PwD categories.

The IIM CAT 2021 exam will be held at 158 test cities throughout the country. Candidates must select one of six test cities based on their preferences.