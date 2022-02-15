Case Mania 2022: Mumbai’s Universal Business School Organizes Case Study Teaching Workshop for Management Students

Mumbai’s Universal Business School, known as one of the most innovative B-schools in the country, organized "Case Mania 2022"-a business management case study teaching workshop for management students to mark the first anniversary of the Universal Case Research Centre on the occasion of World Case Teaching Day on February 2nd.

An initiative of the Universal Case Research Centre, the virtual workshop was attended by over 40 students mentored by faculty members.

The participating students were exposed to broadened perspectives from the professors of their respective teams while drafting and unriddling a case, improving their problem-solving abilities and their capability to handle the pressure of dealing with cases based on topics that might be new to them.

Under the guidance of our professors, "the primary objective of this case study teaching workshop is to provide the participants an opportunity to draft and solve caselets on different academic areas. Case studies are an excellent way of engaging the students by bringing real-life experiences to class. It helps in building their analytical skills," said Dr Asha Bhatia, Director, Universal Case Research Centre.

Tarun Anand, Founder and Chairman of Universal Business School, believes that the case study method of teaching in higher education management programmes has helped students and teachers to achieve learning objectives as well as higher student engagement. "This kind of workshop is an endeavor to develop a case writing culture in Indian B schools," shared Mr Anand.

While talking about her experience, Aakriti Kushwaha, a senior year management student pursuing a Global MBA, said, "It was a great opportunity for all of us to write a caselet as we were continuously mentored by the professors. We could show our creativity, managerial and problem-solving skills."

Launched in February 2021, the Universal Case Research Centre is a not-for-profit initiative of Universal Business School that works in the areas of research, case writing, industry-academia collaboration, and teaching methods in business education. The Centre is focusing on Indian and Asian case studies in areas such as business, operations, innovation, finance, marketing, organizational culture, ethics, family-owned businesses, social enterprises, corporate governance, and e-commerce.