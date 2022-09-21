Careerera Partners With College de Paris And International Business School of Washington

Careerera has announced its partnership with College de Paris and International Business School of Washington (IBSW) to offer exclusive PG diploma and degree programs to students across the globe.

Advanced, digital and higher education programs coupled with mentoring under College de Paris and IBSW aim at building technical skills and making students industry ready. PG programmes offered under this partnership are :

Masters of Business Administration (MBA)

Masters in Data Science

Masters in Software Development

Masters in Cybersecurity

There is a massive scope of these courses in the present job market, and this is expected to soar in the coming years. If you are also dreaming of making your career in the IT industry or Entrepreneurship world, then these programs are for you.

These programs are specially designed to offer a curriculum that is both inclusive of all the necessary topics, skills, and concurrent with the present global-market requirements. The trainers are industry experts with decades of experience who assist the learners to secure satisfactory jobs after completing the course. These programs will help you take your career to the next level in this rapidly transforming landscape.

Program highlights :

● 60 ECTS Credit system

● 1 year online program

● Accreditation from renowned institution i.e., College de Paris and IBSW

● 100% Placement assistance

● Developing expertise in problem-solving methodologies

● Development of a verified portfolio with multiple projects

Despite a large number of young population, there is a skill gap in many developing nations. Although degrees are important, but now-a-days skills and techniques are much in demand. This partnership is expected to provide interested students with innovative and tech-driven methods to up-skill themselves with top-rated institutions. The programs will be led by globally renowned instructors who would make learning easier and faster for freshers as well as professionals. These programs will cater to the foundational needs of high-flying career opportunities in the increasingly competitive global market. Through this partnership, Careerera is aiming to fulfill a very imperative need of the learner demographics and preparing them to stand out as accomplished and adroit professionals, says Vivek K Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Careerera.

This partnership between College de Paris, Careerera and IBSW has a vision of helping students develop the skills and knowledge critical to business across the globe today and learn to navigate a global landscape that is rapidly transforming than ever before, says Vinay Lamba, Founder & President, International Business School of Washington (IBSW).

This partnership will benefit students belonging to multicultural and multilingual backgrounds. The unique curriculum of all the four programs provide students with unique hands-on experiences along with in acute need skills, knowledge and, and dispositions required for success in the increasingly competitive global market, says Guillaume Finck, Vice-President, College de Paris.