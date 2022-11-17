Career Options Today Have Grown Beyond Conventional Professions

Gone are the days when Engineering and Medicine were the most sought after professional options in India. With technological advances, digitalisation, and globalisation, there are multiple new professional avenues for the youth to explore as they prepare for a global, borderless and ever evolving job market. This International Students' Day (November 17), educationist and founder of the TreeHouse chain of schools, Rajesh Bhatia lists the paths that can lead India's youth towards the careers of the future.



Data Science

Data-driven solutions are much in demand, be it small or large organisations. Companies generate a huge amount of data every day and this has increased the clamour for data experts and data scientists. A report by a consulting organisation, AIM Research noted a 47% increase in analytics jobs just in June 2021 and found that more than 137,000 jobs were available at the time of reporting in the 2nd week of the same month. For the uninitiated, Data Science is a combination of statistics, programming knowledge, communication skills, machine learning, and big data. Most youngsters are attracted to this discipline as it is exciting, challenging, has growth potential, and is lucrative as well. There is a Master's degree and certification courses available in Data Science, after which you can start your career as Data Architect, Data Analyst, Clinical Data Manager, or Data Scientist. You however need a strong foundation in Information Technology and computer systems to go down this path.



Pharmacology



The pharmacology industry in India is fast growing and is an ideal option for those who want to contribute to the health sector without opting for an MBBS degree or a nursing course. India has evolved as one of the leading producers of drugs and in 2020, McKinsey and Company had cited industrial reports to state that the Indian pharma industry had been steadily growing by 13 to 14 per cent. The pandemic has further opened new opportunities for pharmacists. The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance foresees a $130 billion growth in the Indian pharma industry by 2030 and foresees India becoming the leading provider of medicines to the world. Some of the career paths in this sector after completing a Degree or Masters in Pharmacy lead to roles such as Pharmaceutical Research Scientists, Regulatory Specialists, Pharmaceutical Sales Representatives, and Laboratory Analysts. Online courses are also available.



Human Resources



According to Research Dive’s report, the global workforce management market is expected to create a revenue of $9,580.3 million by 2027, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2019 and 2027. As business opportunities are expanding in India, so is the demand for Human Resource Management (HRM). HRM focuses on hiring processes, payroll management, training, development, and ensuring that employees have a safe and secure workplace environment. Hence, they play a crucial role in the development and growth of an organisation, increasing its productivity and retention of employees. There is an increasing demand for MBA degree holders specialising in HR. There are also one-year programmes and certifications. Career prospects include jobs as an HR Associate, HR Director, and HR Analyst. An HR executive or manager needs to be adaptive and hence it is imperative that they be constantly updated of the latest trends even after the completion of the course. Various universities are now also providing internship programmes in HR.



Social Media Management



Social media has become an integral part of business operations, startups, MNCs, the health sector, education, advertising firms, big and small industries. There is a huge demand for professionals who can increase brand awareness, generate leads and increase website traffic through various social media tools. This is a lucrative career opportunity where one can excel as a Content Manager, Digital Marketing Manager, Social Media Analyst, Media Production Manager, Market Research Analyst or Media Planner. If you have the right technical, analytical, IT and problem-solving skills, as well as creative flair, you are a right fit for social media management. There is no special qualification required to excel in social media, but many colleges and online universities are providing postgraduate and diploma courses. Online certifications are also available, both offline and online.

4. Water and Waste Management



Growing industrialisation, urbanisation, technological advancement and population have precipitated the demand for clean water and waste management. An article by Grand View Research in 2020 stated that the global water and waste management treatment industry is expected to grow by a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2022 and 2030. By opting for careers in water and waste management, people can also contribute to making a positive social and environmental impact. Employees in this sector need to work in tandem with government and industrial organisations, environmental agencies, consultancies and non-profit conservation projects. Aspiring graduates in water and waste management need to opt for Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and English in their plus-two syllabus. Other than various degree courses like BSc in Waste and Resource Management and BSc in Environmental Pollution Control, Indian colleges also offer E-waste management courses and other certifications. Career prospects include jobs of a Drinking Water Treatment Operator, Waste Management Officer, Wastewater Collections Operator, Area Manager, Environmental Advisor, and Laboratory technician.