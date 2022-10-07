Career in Blockchain: Top Five Institutes That Provide Beneficial Courses

The emergence of Blockchain Technology is revolutionising myriad industries and sectors through decentralisation, elimination of intermediaries and facilitating transparency. With its ability to securely transfer assets and enabling digitalisation, the market size is expected to reach $3 trillion in the next decade as stated by Gartner. The global job portal Indeed revealed that the market demand for Blockchain professionals and relevant fields has increased by 315 % in 2022, making it a lucrative career option for the Indian youth and upcoming generations. Furthermore, according to PayScale, Blockchain developers can expect to earn Rs 40 LPA by 2023.

The demand for Blockchain courses has also risen in India, and several educational platforms are readily providing diplomas, certifications, and full-time courses along with hands-on training. However, it is crucial to know the right institutes from which the courses must be taken for maximum advantage, credibility, and value. Listed below are five institutes that are offering Blockchain courses in India.

Henry Harvin Blockchain Academy

Henry Harvin has a Blockchain Academy that has been set up to advance enthusiastic individuals on their professional journey. Learners can gain extensive knowledge through their action-oriented Blockchain courses that have been devised by subject matter experts with prevalent industry experience. Students can enrol in flexible batches with self-paced and instructor-based interactive classrooms by trainers who are experts in the domain. They also have one-on-one instructor-based sessions to clear all the doubts and gain in-depth knowledge of the Blockchain. The study material is updated regularly with the latest industry-oriented topics. Students also have unlimited access to the recorded videos, bootcamp sessions, and study material for one year from the date of enrolment via Henry Harvin’s LMS. The courses they provide in the Blockchain academy are Blockchain fundamentals for professionals, a Bitcoin course, a PGP in Blockchain, and a Blockchain developer course.

IntelliPaat

IntelliPaat provides a blockchain certification training course that teaches the fundamentals of solidity programming, smart contracts, distributed ledger technology (DLT), deploying transactions on nodes, Hyperledger Platform, and the blockchain network, among other things. Students who successfully complete the course and pass the final exam will be awarded an IBM Blockchain Professional Certificate. The course syllabus is created by industry experts with extensive industry experience. Furthermore, the course includes assignments, hands-on projects, and course material that will prepare the learner for a career in a real-world industry. This Blockchain certificate is accepted by over 80 MNCs and course can be taken via recorded or instructor-led live sessions.

Amity University

Learners who are looking for long-term Blockchain courses can join Amity University to kick-start their careers. The university is known for providing quality education to its students and has a faculty made up of some of the best thought leaders in India. They offer high-end niche courses that are relevant for freshmen as well as working professionals who want to obtain lucrative job opportunities in the technology space. The PGP in Blockchain has nine modules and 550+ learning hours, along with six weeks of remote internship. The course covers the fundamentals of the domain and application of Ethereum, Hyperledger, Corda, and other Blockchain platforms. The course also focuses on the use cases of Blockchain with future technologies such as AI, ML, IoT, etc.

Edureka

Edureka is an e-learning platform that typically provides online instructor-led courses. They are active across 100+ countries and offer short-term courses along with online study material. The Blockchain course provided by them covers the fundamentals and implementation of Blockchain technology. It also covers the concept of the emergence of the technology, its significance in transactions, smart contracts, deployment on the Blockchain, the history of Blockchain, and its use cases. Moreover, the module includes in-depth knowledge of Ethereum development platforms and private Blockchain environments. Furthermore, they teach how to deploy a business network using Hyperledger, along with multi-chain platforms. Students get practical assignments and have access to the online study material on their LMS. They get a course certificate from a Blockchain developer after completing the final project.

EXCELR

EXCELR has also emerged as a leading training partner that has a global footprint. They deliver courses based on industrial requirements, with theoretical and practical knowledge. This is an initiative from alumni of IIT, IIM, and ISB, as well as a member of FICCI, NASSCOM, CII, and more. EXCELR’s Blockchain programmes provide for classroom and instructor-led online sessions, which can also be taken with recorded videos. They have industrial experts who provide best-in-class projects and hands-on training to the learners. The curriculum includes topics such as the fundamentals of Bitcoin, Hyperledger, Ethereum, smart contracts, etc. The course takes the students from clearing the basic concepts to coding their Blockchain network with tools and frameworks.