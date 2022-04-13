Canadian International School Launches CIS Global Online School

Bangalore: The Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, has announced the launch of CIS Global Online (CIS GOS) School for students from grades 5–8 with an international curriculum that covers a wide range of subjects. The online school has opened admissions to students from across India and its neighbouring countries for the academic year beginning July 1, 2022. This world-class schooling model will have flexible options, dedicated international teachers, an exceptional curriculum, and individualised learning and is the only truly international online school in India.

CIS Global Online School uses Cambridge Standards to align and describe what mastery of concepts and skills looks like across different age groups. Students can work at their own pace with the support of expert teachers and peers. The school will provide personalised learning – anytime, anywhere; exceptional online teaching pedagogies; world-class education at reasonable costs; and exposure to culturally diverse peer groups.

CIS online schooling will allow students to enjoy the flexibility of pursuing their passions in the Arts (Dance, Drama, Music, and Visual Arts) and physical education (well-being, conditioning, and the pursuit of a variety of sports) through either integrating their work with current mentors in any discipline or by utilising CIS Global Online Specialists who create challenging opportunities to explore one’s creativity. The Global Online School’s students also have the opportunity to learn new languages, including French, Mandarin, Spanish, or any other language they may wish to pursue. Flexibility grounded in known international curricula is at the heart of learning at CIS Global Online School.

Commenting on CIS Global Online School, Ms Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore, said: "Ahead of the pandemic, we envisioned creating an online learning environment for students and families to provide a truly international, globally-minded platform for learning to reach learners who wish for but cannot access a high-quality education. The pandemic provided the opportunity to grow and refine this work to help us create this unique and flexible learning environment for students. The online school will define the future of education and will change the way people think about schooling. CIS Global Online School creates an opportunity for students who do not have access to quality international education in their current situation. "

CIS Global Online School creates a new opportunity for students to learn about the world in ways that are currently not possible. They may continue their passions, like becoming an expert musician or artist, or an athlete, or follow passions of learning not scripted by the boards. Children can explore the world from the comfort of their family home in an accredited, truly international school setting. "CIS Global Online School strives to be the finest K-12 online educational learning centre worldwide," said Dr Ted Mockrish, Head of School, CIS Global Online School.

CIS GOS teachers are all internationally experienced and certified educators who have a keen interest in helping young learners develop a growth mindset that stays with them for the rest of their lives. The educators are highly experienced in creating unique and personalised learning experiences that include student input and are anchored to proven learning outcomes found in the Cambridge curriculum. The school’s aim is not just to give a child a conducive environment to excel in studies, but also to give them enough time and encouragement to develop holistically. The online school’s vision is to offer a technology-driven education system that overcomes a physical school’s limitations while imparting a similar experience and making schooling meaningful and joyful.