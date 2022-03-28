BTech Student From VIT-AP Gets Bumper Job Offer in Campus Recruitment, Check his Salary

Hyderabad: Sudhanshu Doddi, a BTech CSE student from VIT-2022 AP's graduating class, has been offered an overseas campus job with a compensation of Rs. 63 lakh per annum by a US-based analytics organisation of worldwide reputation.

Sudhanshu was congratulated on his success by Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy on Friday. Sudhanshu expressed his gratitude to the VIT-AP Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Deputy Director, Career Development Centre, and his professors for their unwavering support and advice in helping him receive the offer.

"The hard work put in by our students and the quality education imparted by the university is reflected in these placement results. In the years to come, we will continue to strengthen our engagement with the industry and ensure that we continue to create socially conscious, responsible leaders that help to make this world a better place," Dr Kota Reddy stated.

A total of 627 students were put against 1,175 total offers as of March 24, 2022, including 246 super dream offers and 354 dream offers. The highest package provided at VIT-AP jumped to Rs. 63 LPA from Rs. 20 LPA last year, while the batch's average income increased to Rs. 7.3 LPA from Rs. 6.77 LPA.