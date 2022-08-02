BTech Student From Kerala Bags 3 Crore Job Offer From German Company in Campus Placement

B.Tech graduate Mohammad Yasir from Lovely Professional University (LPU) has bagged a job with a package of 3 Crore Per Annum.

Mohammad Yasir graduated in computer science in 2021-22 from LPU. He earned a job in the campus placements itself with a whopping amount of 63 LPA, in a well-renowned company Google, which is actually big for any fresh graduate.

The Kerala boy will be working for a world-renowned multinational company in Germany which has contributed significantly to the world during the pandemic.

Speaking on this he said, "While I was at LPU I got exposed to new age technology like AI, ML and also made friends from all across the world," he said.

"This exposure and mentorship of the faculty has helped me to be prepared for a grand role and I am delighted that I made not my parents but the whole university and India proud by getting such a huge opportunity to work in Germany," Yasin added.

