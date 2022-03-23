British Council PG Scholarships for Indian Students, Teachers: Deets Inside

Hyderabad: For the academic year 2022–23, the British Council has announced a new set of postgraduate scholarships for Indians in subjects such as business, finance, humanities, psychology, entrepreneurship, design, marketing, HR, music, and many more.

In cooperation with the UK government's GREAT Britain, Campaign and association with 16 UK institutions, the UK's international agency for educational opportunities and cultural exchanges announced 20 GREAT scholarships for students from India.

In addition, seven GREAT Scholarships in justice and law will be awarded to Indian students interested in human rights, criminal justice, or commercial law.

Each scholarship is valued at, at least £10,000 and is intended to cover the cost of a one-year postgraduate course.

Visit their official website for additional information on the scholarship's qualifying requirements and other features.

PG Scholarships for Teachers from the British Council

On Tuesday, the British Council announced six fully-funded scholarships for Indian English teachers working in primary or secondary government schools in India to pursue postgraduate studies in English language teaching at two of the greatest UK institutions.

Three of the six scholarships will be for face-to-face or full-time MA programmes at the University of Leeds, while the remaining three will be for the University of Stirling's online or part-time MSc programme. As part of the programme, a two-week fully subsidised residential visit to the institution will be included.

For additional information, go to their official website.