British Council Offers Women STEM Scholarships for 2023-24

The British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM third cohort has been announced. Women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries are available for up to 26 scholarships and fellowships, which are given on the basis of merit without regard to a particular country's cap. Coventry University, University of Bath, University of Manchester, University of Southampton, Imperial College London and The University of Edinburgh are the six UK universities. With exposure to the expertise in the STEM career in the UK, the scholarships will help the chosen women scholars advance their careers in STEM and enable them to advance research and innovation in their home nations.

The scholarship will pay for tuition, stipend, travel expenses, visa fees, health insurance premiums, special support for mothers, and English language assistance for selected Indian scholars who choose to pursue a master's degree or an Early Academic Fellowship at a UK university. By actively participating in the alumni network, the scholars will have a long-lasting platform to interact with the UK and encourage the subsequent generation of female STEM professionals.

Indian women STEM scholars are eligible to apply for master's programs and Early Academic Fellowships through 21 UK universities in fields like computer science, data science, biotechnology, environmental engineering, civil engineering, medicine, public health, machine learning, robotics, information technology, renewable energy & energy management, and many others program.

Women with dependants can also apply for the program. The application deadline is based on university, but usually, the deadline is between March and May 2023. The official tells students should check specific university deadlines before applying.