BRAOU Extends UG, PG Admissions To This Date
Hyderabad: The Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has extended the deadline for direct admission into undergraduate, postgraduate, PG diplomas, and certificate programmes for the academic year 2021-22 till October 31, with a late fee of Rs 200.
Candidates can submit their applications online. Visit the official website for additional information, or call the support desk at 7382929570/580 or the information centres at 040-23680290/291/294/295.